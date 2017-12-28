Cold air is putting your cell phone, other devices at risk

When the bitter cold strikes, many cellphones out in the cold for too long will lose their battery power a lot faster.

Experts at the Computer Guild in Kalamazoo said that is because of the lithium ion battery your phone uses. They said there is a chemical reaction inside of the battery that is slowed down by below freezing temperatures.

When the temperature moves below 32 degrees, your phone can lose 20 percent of its battery and it will only get worse the colder it gets.

To keep your battery working longer, experts said you should keep your phone somewhere away from the cold air.

They suggest a pocket on the inside of your coat close to your body, or a pant pocket.

If you want to keep the phone warm, you can put it in between your bare hands, or even underneath your leg in the car.

It is not just phone batteries that struggle in the extreme cold, but other devices as well.

"It's all the batteries that phones in general use, and laptops," Eric Klitch from Computer Guild said. "One thing I always tell people is never leave your laptop in your car in freezing weather. You could actually ruin your battery."

Klitch said plugging in your phone right away without giving it a chance to warm up could also harm your battery further.

It is important to get the phone's temperature back up to normal before plugging it in to charge.

