Family seeking answers after father of four murdered in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Family seeking answers after father of four murdered in Flint

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Crime Stoppers Source: Crime Stoppers
Source: Crime Stoppers Source: Crime Stoppers
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A mother is asking for the community's help solving the cold case murder of a father of four young children.

Harrison R. Cook, 38, was shot and killed on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 on Flint’s north side. He was found about 9 p.m. lying on the sidewalk in the park between Yorkshire Drive and Pemberton Drive.

Cook was the father of four young children. Jennifer Hobson is searching for answers in the murder of her children’s father.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the cold case.

If you know anything, please call 1-800-422-JAIL. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.