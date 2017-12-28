Woman found dead in Saginaw Township house fire

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a burning home.

It happened about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 at a home in the 4200 block of W. Michigan.

Chief Jim Peterson with the Saginaw Township Fire Department said when firefighters arrived they found a 58-year-old woman dead inside the home. She was the only person in the home at the time, he said.

The name of the woman has not been released.

It took crews about 15-20 minutes to get the blaze under control and about an hour to make sure the fire was completely out, according to Peterson.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

