Police: Man found shot to death in marijuana dispensary

A 28-year-old man has been shot to death inside a marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side during an apparent robbery.

The man's body was found Wednesday evening behind a counter. Investigators say the cash register was open and contained no money.

Police tell WDIV-TV that a license for the dispensary could not be found. WWJ-AM reports that the building doesn't have exterior signs that say a marijuana dispensary is inside.

