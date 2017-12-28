Police: Man found shot to death in marijuana dispensary - WNEM TV 5

Police: Man found shot to death in marijuana dispensary

DETROIT (AP) -

A 28-year-old man has been shot to death inside a marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side during an apparent robbery.

The man's body was found Wednesday evening behind a counter. Investigators say the cash register was open and contained no money.

Police tell WDIV-TV that a license for the dispensary could not be found. WWJ-AM reports that the building doesn't have exterior signs that say a marijuana dispensary is inside.

