Mayor says Flint focused on replacing lead pipes

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Flint's mayor says city employees are focused first and foremost on replacing lead water pipes but are also working to provide status reports required under a legal settlement.

Karen Weaver issued a statement Thursday in response to plaintiffs asking a federal judge to intervene because they say Flint hasn't been sharing information, as it agreed to do.

Weaver says no one wants to get the lead out of Flint more than her.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, a group pastors and a resident say Flint officials have made it impossible to monitor compliance with the agreement from March. It requires the replacement of lead or galvanized steel service lines and the installation of faucet filters.

Weaver says her administration is "doing all we can" to protect residents' health.

