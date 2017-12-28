Warming center keeps people warm during frigid temps

Flint reached record cold temperatures on Thursday when the mercury dropped to 17 below zero.

"I'm glad I'm not out there in the cold and I'm in here," said Tychernises Butler.

Butler calls the Center for Hope Warming Center home. It is a place that really lived up to its name overnight.

"I'd be very worried," Butler said.

Butler wasn't the only one seeking shelter from the historically cold air.

"It was very cold. Any time you come in and your face looks white, you know it's cold," said Carmen Thomas.

Thomas spent the night at the warming center too. She hopes no one tried to sleep under the stars outside.

"I was like I pray to God nobody's out there in that cold because if they were they would freeze to death," Thomas said.

Organizers with the Center for Hope said they are glad they can help.

"It's really about the appreciation that we see in the eyes of our clients each and every day," said Joan Clarke, director of development for Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee County.

Catholic Charities runs the Center for Hope Warming Center.

Clarke said the doors will be open until April 1. It's all in an effort to make sure anyone has a warm place to go during winter's worst weather.

"Come to the center before 6 p.m. and they will have a 24/7 place to stay," Clarke said.

As for Butler, she is doing what she can to make sure her family stays warm. She hopes others will do the same.

"If you got a house stay in there. And if you got a house, try and keep your house. Don't ever lose it or you'll be down here in my situation," Butler said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.