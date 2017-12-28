Sisters collect coats to donate to Salvation Army

Two Mid-Michigan sisters used their taste for fashion and passion for helping others to collect coats for teenagers.

McKyla Ziembo, 13, and Chevelle Ziembo, 11, have been hard at work this winter. They donated coats to the Salvation Army, but not just any old hand-me-downs. The coats were meant to be worn in style for teenagers.

"When we were volunteering for the Salvation Army Coat Drive there wasn't many teenage coats that were cute or anything," McKyla said.

So the middle school students at Swan Valley went to their school's counselor and started a coat drive, using incentives to get their fellow students involved.

"You could wear sweats if you brought a coat, hooded or snow pants and stuff," Chevelle said.

The coat drive only lasted until throughout the first week of December. By the end of it the girls collected more than 150 coats for the Salvation Army in Saginaw.

"We had a goal of 50 and they blew that away," said Shannon Boehler, the girls' mom.

The girls are still going and plan to continue their drive in the new year.

"We're hoping to and we're going to try to put out another box and see how many coats we can get," McKyla said.

