Cash reward offered for information on 2011 murder

Do you know who killed Harrison Cook?

That's what police in Flint are hoping you can help them solve.

Crime Stoppers announced they are now offering a reward for information in the 2011 murder of the father of four from Flint.

"When we found him on the sidewalk it was unbelievable. I instantly knew that it was him because he wasn't there with us," said Jennifer Hobson, Cook's girlfriend at the time of the murder.

Hobson said Nov. 20, 2011 was the worst day of her life. Her boyfriend and father of her four sons was gone.

Police said Cook died after being shot on Flint's north side. He was found on a sidewalk in a park located between Pemberton and Yorkshire Drive.

On Dec. 28, 2017, Hobson - along with her four children - appeared at a Crime Stoppers event. They made a plea for help to find Cook's killer.

"He carried in the groceries and he left to go get snacks for the kids and he never came home," Hobson said.

The case hits close to home for Julie Lopez, director of Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County.

Lopez's own father was a victim of a crime that is still unsolved.

"I have three boys and I've lost a loved one same year. And they want to know what happened to their grandpa, just like these boys need to know what happened to their father. So yeah, my heart breaks for this family, for all the families that don't have answers," Lopez said.

Answers is what Hobson needs. She said Cook was a great father who would do anything for his kids. Now she is hoping the community will step up.

Hobson is convinced someone out there knows something and it's time for them to speak up.

"It would mean a lot to me. It would give me so much closure, it's not even funny. I figured I would know something by now. I figured I would've heard something. It's been so long, but it still feels like yesterday," Hobson said.

If you have any information relating to Cook's death, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.