Experts discuss staying on track for New Year's diets

As January nears, the internet gets flooded with health and diet tips.

How do you know what to listen to and what to ignore?

It's a dilemma many face when deciding to start a new diet, especially as a New Year's resolution.

"Two days after my 60th birthday I had a heart attack," said Mary White, patient.

For White, making changes to her lifestyle wasn't just a New Year's resolution. It was a matter of life and death.

With the help of doctors at McLaren she is back on track.

"Everybody's tried every diet in the world and this is just something I can stick to," White said.

As the new year quickly approaches, folks all over are making it their resolution to lose weight.

"Patients will come in and say 'I saw this on TV about losing weight' or 'I'm going to try this diet. What do you think about that,'" said Megan Geierman, registered dietician at McLaren-Bay Region.

She said she has just about seen it all when it comes to crash diets or fad workouts. She said an uptick in folks wanting to change their life isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's just how they do it.

"I tend to discourage anything with an end-date and encourage anything that's going to be sustainable because we want any changes that you make to last the whole year, not just run out of steam in March," Geierman said.

Geierman said it's important to make little changes that last rather than big ones that aren't realistic if you really want to improve your health.

"Try to add first before you subtract. So try adding those fruits and vegetables before you start to take away because we don't want you to feel like you're being deprived. We want it to be fun," Geierman said.

As for White, it has been six years since that heart attack and she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

Surveys show about 22 percent of New Year's resolutions don't make it past the first week and 40 percent are forgotten after a month.

Experts said setting a defined goal will go a long way to helping you maintain your new diet.

