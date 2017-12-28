Vassar residents may experience discoloration in water due to house fire

The city of Vassar is warning residents may experience a discoloration in water due to a house fire.

The fire broke out at a residence near the corner of Sherman and Butler Thursday night.

The city said residents may experience a discoloration due to the fire department using the water supply to fight the fire.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

