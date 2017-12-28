Neighbor tries to help woman in need of new roof

Many residents are staying cooped up inside their homes this time of year to escape the bitter cold.

But what do you do when the condition of your home isn't preventing the elements from making their way inside?

One TV5 viewer reached out to the Rescue Squad on behalf of his neighbor whose roof is near collapsing.

When Howard Sharper moved in the man next door would always lend him a hand.

"Would cut my grass and trim my bushes," Sharper said. "He helped me for years to maintain my property."

That was 30 years ago. Now Sharper wants to do the same for that man's granddaughter, Frenesa, who is living in the home now.

"She's a very nice woman. She's a neighborly person. Looks after her property and pretty much does it all by herself," Howard said.

Frenesa needs help. Her roof is in bad shape and she doesn't have the money to fix it.

"It's leaking in the house," Frenesa said. "I hope it don't fall in."

Sharper wants to do whatever he can to get that roof fixed. That's why he called the Rescue Squad and started a GoFundMe.

"It makes me feel good because right about now I need help. Just a lot of things have been going on in my life. I need help," Frenesa said.

