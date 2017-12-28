Hockey game raises awareness for child abuse, neglect

Spiderman, Superman and Wonder Woman all took a break from saving the world in order to enjoy a little bit of hockey.

While they may not be capturing bad guys, they were still helping support a great cause.

They attended the Saginaw Spirit game to support the CAN Council, an organization that helps children who are abused or neglected.

"We're really excited because it's all about kids and families tonight. So we're handing every kid a cape and that's going on around us and then they can get pictures with Spiderman. The bottom line is that the CAN Council is about stopping abuse and neglect in our region. So this is a way for us to raise awareness about the issue. Have some fun, raise some dollars, but also just remind people that we're here," said Suzanne Greenberg, president of the CAN Council.

This is the second year for the special superhero night.

Jason Rupp brought the whole family.

"I heard about it. It's for a good cause for the CAN Council and just everything all in one," Rupp said.

The same went for Francesca Yawn-Yez. She said the family came last year and loved it so much they came back for more.

"We were excited to see what the hockey players are wearing. The Spiderman costumers. Last year it was Captain America. So we were excited about that," Yawn-Yez said.

The event was a reminder not all heroes wear capes.

"The work is important because we have the opportunity to raise awareness, which is a critical point in stopping child abuse and neglect. People have to know that this is a problem and we need to address it," Greenberg said.

