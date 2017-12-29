Celebrating New Year's Eve with your kids

It’s a big weekend for everyone around the world with New Year’s celebrations happening everywhere.

So, many parents probably are wondering how other parents handle their New Year’s Eve celebrations with their kids.

Video streaming services like Netflix are doing their part to help out by putting out on-demand kiddie New Year’s Eve countdowns. They use some of their most popular animated characters and make special shows so you can ring in the new year with your kids, and still get them to bed at a decent hour.

How do you handle your kids for New Year’s Eve celebrations?

