Boil order issued for Burton, Davison Township

A boil water notice is now in effect for the city of Burton and Davison Township.

“In the early morning hours of December 29, 2017, the Genesee County Water Treatment Plant experienced a computer malfunction. The malfunction was identified by water plant operators on site, and corrective action was immediately implemented. As a result of the quick response by on-site personnel, the drop in pressure was limited to a small section of the water system, with only Burton and Davison Township being affected,” according to a press release.

Due to a loss of water pressure in the water supply, bacterial contamination may be in the water system.

“Plant operations staff are currently working with the computer programming company to make all needed software repairs. Genesee County Water and Waste staff will be taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system. The samples will be collected over the course of two, 24 hour periods, to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards,” the release said.

Officials said to boil water for at least one minute. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.