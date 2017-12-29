Satellite images show ice coverage on Great Lakes

Arctic temperatures are having an impact on the Great Lakes.

The National Weather Service said total ice coverage of the Great Lakes is just over 9-percent.

The Saginaw Bay appears to be mostly ice covered right now, but it's still considered highly unsafe to go on the ice.

The recent cold weather has led to an increase of ice on Lake Superior. The National Weather Service in Marquette posted a GOES-16 satellite video on their Facebook page showing large chunks of ice moving along the Canadian Lake Superior coast.

The Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies also posted a satellite image of the Great Lakes. The photo shows the moon glint below lake-effect clouds over Lake Superior.

