AM snow winds down, fairly quiet Friday ahead before snow returns

After a fairly quiet week, snow showers returned to Mid-Michigan last evening and overnight, and while it wasn't much, we have a fresh coat of snow on area roads this morning. As you get ready to head out today, give yourself a few extra moments to keep yourself on time!

Today & Tonight

Any lingering snow this morning should wind down and once it does, we should be fairly quiet for most of the day. Accumulations should remain minor with any snow falling early today. While we'll have plenty of cloud cover today, don't be surprised if you see the sun at some point today as our overnight system moves out.

With cloud cover sticking around overnight, our temperatures have remained above zero this morning and with winds staying fairly calm, wind chills aren't quite as harsh either. Most areas are starting around 5 to 10 degrees, with wind chills where the wind is blowing around 0 or a few degrees below.

Temperatures this afternoon should jump into the middle teens, with winds turning westerly, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

While today will be largely dry outside of an isolated flurry, we do have another wave of low pressure moving toward the state tonight. Snow chances will return to the area later on this evening and overnight. Snow is expected to be on the lighter side, with only minor accumulations under an inch for most, if any at all.

If anyone has a chance to get close to an inch, it would be in areas closer to I-69 and southward.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the single numbers above zero again for tonight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with winds around 5-10 out of a westerly to west southwesterly direction.

Saturday

System snow will move out early Saturday before our focus will shift to the possibility of lake-effect moving in for the afternoon and evening. The better chances for snow during this time period would be in the Thumb and southward toward I-69.

Lake-effect snow bands could have some solid snowfall rates with them, which could reduce visibility and lead to some quick accumulations on area roads. At this point, it looks like those bands will be progressive and move in and out, so for now no winter weather alerts have been issued. This is worth monitoring on Saturday.

Highs will be in the teens again for Saturday afternoon.

Lake-effect will wind down on Saturday night and skies will clear out. This allows lows to fall back below zero after a few nights running above that mark. Wind chills will likely fall back down to where they were earlier this week as well.

New Years Eve & New Years Day

It's looking like New Years Eve will be the nicest day of the weekend as lake-effect snow winds down on Saturday. There is a chance we could see a few lingering lake-effect snow showers in the far eastern Thumb near the shoreline, but most places won't see a thing.

But ahead of the sunshine we'll see that day, we'll have fairly clear skies overnight, which means we'll be off to that bitterly cold start. Expect temperatures to hover in the single numbers on Sunday before falling below zero on Sunday night into New Years Day.

If you'll be outside or just traveling on New Years Eve for any festivities, be sure you dress for temperatures around zero, with wind chills even colder than that. We may approach advisory territory with wind chills on Sunday night, we'll keep you posted.

Once we get through Sunday night, Monday should be decent too. It's possible we see a few scattered snow showers, but it definitely doesn't look like a major snow. Highs on Monday should be on the cold side again in the low teens, making it a great day to relax inside, assuming you have the day off.

Have a great weekend and here's to a wonderful 2018!

