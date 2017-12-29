Tonight and Weekend First Warn 5 Weather Forecast

Happy Friday Night! We hope you've had a great week and we hope it's a great weekend as we get ready to end 2017 and enter a fabulous 2018!

Friday Overnight

Once again across Mid-Michigan, we'll occasionally have some snow showers move across for the overnight. Basically a repeat of what we experienced Thursday night, with minor accumulations expected. Snow will be on the lighter side, with only minor accumulations under an inch for most, if any at all. If anyone has a chance to get close to an inch, it would be in areas closer to I-69 and southward. The cold air will allow the snow to coat the roads rather easily, so please drive safe when heading out.

The cold arctic air is still in place, and we have plenty of cold to go around. For the overnight low temperatures, we will be dipping down towards the positive single digits. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with winds around 3-6 mph out of a westerly to west southwesterly direction.

Saturday

The system snow (Friday Night) will move out early Saturday before our focus will shift to the possibility of lake-effect snow bands moving in for the afternoon and evening hours.

Lake-effect snow showers could have some solid snowfall rates with them, which could reduce visibility and lead to some quick accumulations on area roads. At this point, it looks like those lake-effect snow bands will be progressive and move in and out. This is worth monitoring on Saturday.

Highs will be in the teens again for Saturday afternoon.

Lake-effect will calm down on Saturday night and skies will clear out. This allows low temperatures to fall back below zero after a few nights running in the positive single digits. Wind chills will likely fall back down to where they were earlier this week as well, feeling more like -5 to -15 degrees.

New Years Eve & New Years Day

It's looking like New Years Eve will be the nicest day of the weekend as lake-effect snow winds down on Saturday. There is a chance we could see a few lingering lake-effect snow showers in the far eastern Thumb near the shoreline, but most places won't see a thing.

We will have a lot of sunshine for Sunday, with afternoon high temps struggling in the single digits.

We'll have fairly clear skies overnight, which means we'll be off to that bitterly cold start. Expect temperatures to hover in the single numbers on Sunday before falling below zero on Sunday night into New Years Day.

If you'll be outside or just traveling on New Years Eve for any festivities, be sure you dress for temperatures around zero, if not below zero, with wind chills even colder than that.

Once we get through Sunday night, Monday should be decent too. It's possible we see a few scattered snow showers, but it definitely doesn't look like a major snow system. Highs on Monday should be on the cold side again in the lower teens, making it a great day to relax inside, assuming you have the day off.

