Tonight and Weekend First Warn 5 Weather Forecast

A Mid-Michigan man is accused of abusing a child.More >
A Mid-Michigan man is accused of abusing a child.More >
Saginaw County animal control provided a clean bill of health for local horses after questions arose about their condition following social media posts.More >
Saginaw County animal control provided a clean bill of health for local horses after questions arose about their condition following social media posts.More >
The Humane Society of Midland County said when staff arrived Friday morning they found a senior male cat left in a plastic tote with a rock on top.More >
The Humane Society of Midland County said when staff arrived Friday morning they found a senior male cat left in a plastic tote with a rock on top.More >
Stephen Perkins, 27, had each of the 110 bags individually wrapped and stored inside his intestines.More >
Stephen Perkins, 27, had each of the 110 bags individually wrapped and stored inside his intestines.More >
A 27-year-old woman was arrested for drunk driving after a fatal crash early Friday morning.More >
A 27-year-old woman was arrested for drunk driving after a fatal crash early Friday morning.More >
A young Oklahoma woman said a mystery man saved her life after she wrecked her car in a wooded area earlier this month.More >
A young Oklahoma woman said a mystery man saved her life after she wrecked her car in a wooded area earlier this month.More >
A Genesee County man is struggling to stay warm after his furnace went out last year. With health issues keeping him out of work he is left with little options.More >
A Genesee County man is struggling to stay warm after his furnace went out last year. With health issues keeping him out of work he is left with little options.More >
Tori and Justin Engelhardt’s worst fears became a reality when they discovered vandals had broken into their bee farm and killed half a million bees.More >
Tori and Justin Engelhardt’s worst fears became a reality when they discovered vandals had broken into their bee farm and killed half a million bees.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
Authorities say an intoxicated woman who was on a first date with a prominent lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection.More >
Authorities say an intoxicated woman who was on a first date with a prominent lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection.More >