Police: Man posing as TV sales person ransacked home

Authorities say a man posing as a television sales person ransacked a Tuscola County home.

It happened between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 at a home on Walton Road in Vassar Township.

Investigators said evidence showed the suspect forced open a door and ransacked the home, stealing several items including several long guns and pistols.

Two neighbors told police they saw an older, large maroon passenger car in the area. One neighbor described the car as an early 2000’s Ford Taurus.

The neighbor told police the vehicle was seen leaving the victim’s driveway westbound between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Neighbors described the man driving the suspect vehicle as having “no facial hair, no glasses, short dark hair, and is in his twenties.”

Witnesses told police the man pulled into a neighbor’s driveway and knocked on the front door. The man was posing as a satellite television sales person and was holding a piece of paper, police said.

Neighbors told police the man was “not professional looking” and engaged the neighbor in conversation about satellite TV and left.

Evidence was gathered at both scenes linking the subject in the maroon car to the breaking and entering, police said.

If anyone has information on this suspect or the maroon Ford Taurus type vehicle or has dealt with this subject please contact Deputy Bellamy at 989-673-8161 extension 4016.

