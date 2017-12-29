Police: Man posing as TV sales person ransacked home

Authorities say an intoxicated woman who was on a first date with a prominent lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection.More >
Authorities say an intoxicated woman who was on a first date with a prominent lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.More >
The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.More >
A Mid-Michigan man is accused of abusing a child.More >
A Mid-Michigan man is accused of abusing a child.More >
A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.More >
A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.More >
A boil water notice is now in effect for the city of Burton and Davison Township.More >
A boil water notice is now in effect for the city of Burton and Davison Township.More >
Snow covered roads and icy conditions closed a busy highway ramp Friday morning.More >
Snow covered roads and icy conditions closed a busy highway ramp Friday morning.More >
Secrets don’t make friends. But they can make you seem like a fast food expert among your friends, especially when you order from these secret menus.More >
Secrets don’t make friends. But they can make you seem like a fast food expert among your friends, especially when you order from these secret menus.More >
The Humane Society of Midland County said when staff arrived Friday morning they found a senior male cat left in a plastic tote with a rock on top.More >
The Humane Society of Midland County said when staff arrived Friday morning they found a senior male cat left in a plastic tote with a rock on top.More >
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a burning home.More >
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a burning home.More >