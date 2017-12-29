Don't fall for it! Fake Meijer coupon circulating on Facebook

If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Meijer is warning shoppers about a fake coupon making the rounds on Facebook.

The coupon claims to offer $75 off your purchase of $100 or more.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer posted the following to their Facebook page:

Sorry folks, this offer is fake. A fraudulent coupon for $75 off your purchase at Meijer is circulating on the Web.

Be safe and always clip your coupons from mPerks.

Fake coupons circulate periodically online.

If you have questions about a coupon you have found you should contact the retailer directly.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.