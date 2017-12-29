Mess of crashes during morning commute in Genesee Co.

Lingering snow showers may have contributed to a mess of crashes during the morning commute.

According to the Genesee County Central Dispatch, more than 28 accidents have been reported in Genesee County since 8 a.m. Friday.

Several crashes have been reported on I-69 and I-75. MDOT is also reporting a crash on southbound US-23 after Thompson Road (Exit 84) is impacting traffic in the area.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

A water main break has also been reported in the city of Burton. Central dispatch reports the area surrounding Saginaw and Proper Streets, north of Maple Avenue. Deep water is reported.

