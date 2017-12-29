Viewing conditions for Monday's supermoon

As we get ready to kick off 2018, another supermoon will be rising in the sky on the night of January 1st. This will be the first full moon of 2018, with this one nicknamed the "Wolf Moon".

For more information on this supermoon, check out our article: First supermoon of 2018 coincides with New Year's Day.

While it's still a few days away, things look decent for viewing the moon on Monday night. We'll likely have a bit of cloud cover during the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but it's looking like clouds will clear out a bit during the later evening hours.

Attached below, we have the projected cloud cover from one of our weather models, the GFS, or the American model. It's showing the cloud conditions at 10 PM on Monday. The black shading on the map indicates areas with little cloud cover, with the brightest white indicating thicker cloud cover.

Note: Image not visible on mobile app. Best viewed on desktop.

With the pattern we're in, lake-effect snow will be possible for the start of next week, but like we've seen around here in the last week or so, some of that cloud cover fades during the late evening and overnight. The farther you are away from our lake influence, the better chance you may have on Monday night.

Now, it's also worth noting that the GFS is just one model. But, the European model also shows we'll have some areas that see cloud cover diminish. It's a bit cloudier than the GFS, but it appears it has the same idea.

Of course, as we get closer, we'll keep checking the latest data and will keep refining your forecast. Remember you can always get your weather 24/7 on our Weather page!

