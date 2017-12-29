Bodies of 2 people found in utility substation - WNEM TV 5

Bodies of 2 people found in utility substation

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

Two people have been found possibly electrocuted inside a utility substation on Detroit's east side.

Police tell WXYZ-TV that they may have made contact with a 38,000-volt power line in the Detroit Public Lighting Authority building. The bodies were found about 7 a.m. Friday.

DTE Energy contacted police. The victims did not work in the building.

The theft of copper and electrical wiring has been a problem in Detroit and other cities.

The deaths are under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.