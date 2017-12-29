Bodies of 2 people found in utility substation

Two people have been found possibly electrocuted inside a utility substation on Detroit's east side.

Police tell WXYZ-TV that they may have made contact with a 38,000-volt power line in the Detroit Public Lighting Authority building. The bodies were found about 7 a.m. Friday.

DTE Energy contacted police. The victims did not work in the building.

The theft of copper and electrical wiring has been a problem in Detroit and other cities.

The deaths are under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.