Fire hydrant bursts, floods Burton neighborhood

A Mid-Michigan neighborhood was left under a sheet of ice Friday morning after a fire hydrant was struck, spilling thousands of gallons of freezing water into the street.

It happened about 6:30 a.m. in the area of Saginaw Road and Proper Avenue, north of Maple Avenue in Burton.

The Department of Public Works said a truck hit the fire hydrant, causing it to burst. The neighborhood was flooded with deep water.

"It's crazy," said Sue Moore, resident.

She has lived on Proper Avenue for more than 20 years. She said Friday will be a day she will never forget.

"I've seen it flooded, but not like this," Moore said.

Public Works Director Bob Slattery said the flooding was caused in part by sediment bags placed in some of the storm drains earlier in the year in an effort to keep sediment from the city's new water line replacement project.

"We had about three feet of water over the road. So we had to find a couple of drainage structure, poke holes in the bags enough to let the water through but keep sediment out as best we can. And we've just accomplished that," Slattery said.

Even though the flood waters have receded, Slattery urges drivers to use caution.

"Use the came caution they would always use on a cold ice covered or cold road this time of here," he said.

Slattery said water did not ready any of the homes or basements below. He said his crews have put down a lot of sand to prevent the street from turning into a skating rink.

As for Moore, she said she has an icy mess to clean.

"All this is going to have to be chiseled. I'm going to try to do what I can, but I don't know if I'm going to be able to do it," she said.

