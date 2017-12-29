Mid-Michigan man accused of child abuse

A Mid-Michigan man is accused of abusing a child.

Bay County District Court confirms David McCulloch Jr. was arraigned Thursday, Dec. 28 on one count of second-degree child abuse.

The police report states McCulloch caused serious physical harm to a 25-day-old infant by pulling on the child's legs too hard, causing a bone fracture.

He also squeezed the child which resulted in bruising on the child's body, the police report states.

The alleged incident happened between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25.

Police said McCulloch admitted to pulling the child's leg after getting frustrated while changing a diaper. Then when the child woke up crying, McCulloch squeezed him out of frustration, police said.

The child was taken to McLaren for treatment.

His next court date is scheduled for January 5. He is out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

