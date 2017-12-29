UPDATE: SB I-75 ramp to I-675 back open

Snow covered roads and icy conditions closed a busy highway ramp Friday morning.

MDOT reported the southbound I-75 ramp to I-675 was closed due to poor road conditions. Both the center and right lanes were affected.

The closure was reported just before 11 a.m.

The area reopened just after 11:30 a.m.

