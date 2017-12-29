UPDATE: SB I-75 ramp to I-675 back open - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: SB I-75 ramp to I-675 back open


By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Snow covered roads and icy conditions closed a busy highway ramp Friday morning. 

MDOT reported the southbound I-75 ramp to I-675 was closed due to poor road conditions. Both the center and right lanes were affected.

The closure was reported just before 11 a.m.

The area reopened just after 11:30 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

