Detroit Pistons' Avery Bradley accused of sexual assault - WNEM TV 5

Detroit Pistons' Avery Bradley accused of sexual assault

Detroit Pistons' Avery Bradley has been accused of sexual assault and of paying his accuser during his time with the Boston Celtics.

New England sports station NESN reports the alleged incident took place last season in Cleveland when the Celtics were playing the Cavs in the playoffs.

An unidentified woman said Bradley assaulted her while she was passed out.

She reportedly negotiated a settlement to keep quiet about the incident.

