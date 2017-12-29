Michigan man walks 6,000-mile trail across Europe - WNEM TV 5

Michigan man walks 6,000-mile trail across Europe

TRAVERSE CITY, MI (AP) -

A Michigan man relied on one mode of transportation while traveling through 14 European countries: his feet.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that 26-year-old Chris Lemanski recently finished hiking about 6,000 miles along the E3 path, which spans from Turkey to Portugal. The Traverse City man made the trek solo.

Lemanski calls his hike a "trial by error," and he often planned as he walked. An average day involved walking about 25 miles and finding a place to eat and sleep. He often pitched his tent, and he says many locals let him stay in their backyards and barns.

Lemanski says he decided to make the trek starting in April 2016, after his cousin suggested he take a walk to clear his mind.

>>Learn more about his journey here<<

