Condition of local horses deemed OK after social media outrage

Saginaw County animal control provided a clean bill of health for local horses after questions arose about their condition following social media posts.

The posts stemmed from a former employee of the Frankenmuth Carriage Company who expressed concern that in her view the horses were being mistreated.

TV5 was there on Friday when animal control inspected the horses. Officers concluded they found nothing wrong with the horses.

Animal Control Director Lisa Stoffel said she would document the case because of the recent public uproar.

Patience Atwood worked for the Frankenmuth Carriage Company from September 2016 through December 2016 and again from June 2017 through August 2017.

She took to Facebook on Dec. 28, 2017 with her allegations for how the company treated its horses.Her post garnered quite the reaction from the Mid-Michigan community, but has since been taken down.

Atwood insisted the horses were being overworked for their age during her first stint with the company. Her allegations were discredited by animal control on Friday.

She said she and her coworkers took their concerns to the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce, but were told there was nothing that could be done.

Atwood said the worst problem she saw was cracked hooves on the horses, which she said is extremely painful for the horses to be on concrete all day.

The owner of the Frankenmuth Carriage Company, Katrina Canfield, said her horses are healthy and in good condition. She had animal control come out to verify her horses were in good condition, an assertion animal control confirmed on Friday.

