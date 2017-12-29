How Wind Chill Values are Calculated

Lately in the First Warn 5 weather forecast there has been plenty of talk about the wind chills. What exactly is a wind chill value? It when you have a cold temperature and you add some wind, making it seem even colder outside.

At times there has been a noticeable wind, giving us a wind chill value ranging form positive to negative numbers. It all depends on the exact temperature and current wind speed.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Wind Chill Temperature (WCT) index uses advances in science, technology, and computer modeling to provide an accurate, understandable, and useful formula for calculating the dangers from winter winds and freezing temperatures. The index does the following:

Calculates wind speed at an average height of 5 feet, the typical height of an adult human face, based on readings from the national standard height of 33 feet, typical height of an anemometer

Is based on a human face model

Incorporates heat transfer theory based on heat loss from the body to its surroundings, during cold and breezy/windy days

Lowers the calm wind threshold to 3 mph

Uses a consistent standard for skin tissue resistance

Assumes no impact from the sun, i.e., clear night sky.

