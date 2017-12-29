Sheriff's office: Woman arrested for drunk driving in fatal crash

A 27-year-old woman was arrested for drunk driving after a fatal crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened at 12:05 a.m. on N. Saginaw Road near Hayward Drive in Genesee County's Vienna Township.

The woman, from Clio, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Saginaw Road approaching Hayward Drive when a Buick Lesabre heading southbound on Saginaw Road turned east into the path of the Silverado, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.

There were two occupants in the Lesabre and both were entrapped in the vehicle when deputies arrived on scene.

The passenger, a 52-year-old Clio man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 64-year-old Clio man, was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

The woman was also injured. She was treated at Hurley Medical Center and released into the custody of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

She is currently lodged at the Genesee County Jail for operating while intoxicated causing death, the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information on the incident call the sheriff's office at 810-257-3422.

