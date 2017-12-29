Cash reward offered for information in 2005 murder

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a 2005 murder.

Andre Mathis, 27, was shot and killed on Dec. 29.

He was found in the driver's seat of a blue 1999 GMC van in the parking lot of Galaxy Coney Island in Flint.

Witnesses reported hearing about 20 gunshots and saw a possible suspect leaving the scene southbound on Saginaw Street, Crime Stoppers said.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

