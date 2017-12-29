Broken furnace makes winter difficult for disabled man

A Genesee County man is struggling to stay warm after his furnace went out last year.

With health issues keeping him out of work he is left with little options. To make matters worse, the cold could be making his health issues even worse.

"I haven't had a working furnace in about 13 months. It's been a long time," said Thomas Drown, Flint resident.

He is barely getting by, but with a broken furnace and no income the last thing he needed was a winter like this.

"Last week has been brutal. Yeah, it's been miserable," Drown said.

He suffers from several health issues and is on disability. His close friend and caretaker Doremus Kennedy called TV5's Rescue Squad for help.

"With him being diabetic he can't be cold. And that's my main concern. His windows, air comes in. You can see the air pushing the drapes," Kennedy said.

Kennedy brought in several space heaters to try and warm the house, but they also brought costly energy bills. That's when they called Consumers Energy for help.

Drown said Consumers has come out to the house, but the number one concern is fixing the furnace's control panel and the estimated cost is $350.

"The company wants a fee for coming out to check and see what the problem is. So he doesn't have an income so he can't do it," Kennedy said.

Kennedy wishes he could take care of the issue himself, but he said he can't do it alone.

Although, Drown said everything Kennedy has already done has made a world of difference.

"He's exposed me to things that I never knew were available. Resources that I knew nothing about. He's been very reliable," Drown said.

If you or anyone you know can help email your contact information to wnem@wnem.com

