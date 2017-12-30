A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect into Sunday morning

It's a double whammy for some folks across Mid-Michigan. As if the frigid temperatures weren't enough, folks in the Thumb will have to deal with some lake effect snow as well.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Huron, Lapeer, and Sanilac counties until 10 a.m. Sunday. Wind chills will range anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees below zero tonight. Exposed skin will be susceptible to frostbite quickly, so it is important to cover all of your extremities if you head out later this evening. Check out our Alerts Page for any changes in Advisories.

Overnight

Snow will continue for folks in the Thumb, but will diminish for everyone else tonight. As far as snow amounts go, expect to receive only a dusting for most folks including Flint and the Tri-Cities. The heaviest of the snow will fall in the Thumb where 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Areas around Houghton Lake may also receive up to an inch of fresh snow thanks to lake effect off of Lake Michigan. If the rest of us see any snow, it will be relatively light, but may still reduce visibility at times. Keep track of the snow with our Interactive Radar.

We'll be under partly cloudy skies which will lead to our next issue overnight. Open skies will allow our temperatures to plummet into the single digits below zero. Temperatures will be absolutely frigid no matter how you look at it. Stay inside unless you need to go out and bring the pets inside as well. If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets. To see how cold it is in your neighborhood, check out our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph, which will make it feel like it is closer to 10 degrees below zero.

New Year's Eve

Temperatures will be brutally cold all day. While temperatures will start out in the single digits below zero, they will only manage to rise up to around the upper single digits. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day, but that won't manage to help our temperatures rise. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph, which will make it feel like temperatures are below zero all day.

If you have any outdoor plans for when the clock strikes midnight, be sure to BUNDLE UP! Temperatures will be once again approaching zero by the time the new year rolls around. The best advice tomorrow night would be to stay inside.

New Year's Day

Ring in the new year with more frigid weather. Temperatures will slowly improve for Monday, but highs will only manage to reach the low teens. Clouds will begin to increase as well and we will find a few snowflakes to go along with them.

