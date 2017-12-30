Boil order still in effect for Burton, Davison Twp

The boil order notice is still in effect for the city of Burton and Davison Township.

On the morning of Friday, Dec. 29, a boil water advisory was issued for the two communities due to the loss of water pressure.

The water pressure has been restored, however, the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office said regulations require a precautionary boil order.

The order will remain in effect until the commissioner’s office can confirm two rounds of 24-hour testing, showing that the water in the communities meets safe drinking water standards.

The drain commissioner's office has excluded the following subdivisions in Burton as the office determined that they did not lose water pressure:

Maplewoods Meadows

Pebble Creek

Maple Creek

Maple Point

Oak View Meadows Condo

Maple Leaf Estates Condo

The office received the first 24-hour test on Saturday, Dec. 30, which showed the drinking water to be within the drinking water standard.

The office said it expects to have the second 24-hour test early Sunday, Dec. 31 with an update on the order.

