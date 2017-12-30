Power restored to most of Saginaw Twp after traffic accident

Over 1,000 Saginaw Township residents have their lights back on after a traffic accident caused a power outage.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch said the accident happened at about 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 on State Street, east of Midland Road.

The eastbound lane of State Street is closed from the accident and down power lines.

Consumers Energy said the power outage was reported at 10:48 a.m. and caused 1,049 residents to lose power.

Consumers restored power to most residents at about 1 p.m., but there are still a small number of customers without power.

