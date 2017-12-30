Snowy weather brings 45 accidents to Genesee Co - WNEM TV 5

Snowy weather brings 45 accidents to Genesee Co

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The snowfall this weekend has brought several accidents to Mid-Michigan.

Genesee County Central Dispatch said there have been about 45 vehicle accidents from midnight to 2 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Central dispatch said most of these accidents have been weather-related.

