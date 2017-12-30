Crashes amid fresh snowfall snarl traffic in Michigan

A police chief says only three people had minor injuries in a chain-reaction crash involving about 40 vehicles on a snowy southwestern Michigan highway.

The Friday afternoon pileup on U.S. 31 near Muskegon included several vehicles sliding into each other and others going off the roadway. Muskegon Township Police Chief David Wypa says he was surprised so few injuries from the crashes that started with one vehicle spinning out.

Fresh snowfall snarled traffic in much of Michigan, including semitrailer crashes that temporarily closed U.S. 131 between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for areas in the Upper Peninsula, with up to 15 inches of lake-effect snow.

The weather service says Muskegon had more than 9 inches of fresh snow on Friday.

