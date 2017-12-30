Saginaw Spirit celebrates their 2 millionth fan

The Saginaw Spirits are proud to announce their hockey team has now surpassed records set by all former Saginaw professional sports teams and becoming the most attended sporting event throughout the entire history of the city.

On Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. the Spirits will welcome their 2 millionth fan.

"We are very grateful to our great fans that come from all parts of the Great Lakes Bay Region," said President and Managing Partner of the Saginaw Spirit, Craig Goslin. "Our surveys illustrate a nice mix of geography that includes great support for the Spirit from Saginaw County at approximately 49%, Midland county at 27% Bay County at 18% with the remaining 6% from elsewhere. We appreciate the support and look forward to celebrating 3 million fans very soon."

They will also host their rivals the Flint Firebirds for I-75 Divide Cup.

If the Spirits win, they would get their first Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup in the team’s history.

Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. and if you want to be apart of the history, tickets are still available.

