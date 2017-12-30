Pig out on some bacon for National Bacon Day

Not that they really need one, but bacon lovers have an extra reason to indulge.

The National Day Calendar’s website officially observes Dec. 30 as Bacon Day.

Danya “D” Goodman and Meff “Human Cannonball” Leonard founded Bacon Day in 1997.

The creators of bacon say the best way to celebrate the holiday is to eat a variety of bacon while watching Kevin Bacon movies, or other movies with the word bacon in their title.

The creators also recommend giving and receiving gifts of bacon.

