Midnight on Main is coming back to party on NYE in Midland

Preparations are well underway for Midnight on Main. A New Years Eve celebration that is bringing the party back to Dow Diamond.

"Come out and enjoy the event!" said Jim Paetschow.

The host, Jim Paetschow is the owner of Sound Productions. He says there will be fireworks and a ball drop and that's not it.

"Right now we’re standing in the floor of our nightclub. It’s called the Corso nightclub are the ones that sponsored it. Jedi Mind Trip is on the other side with the live part of it. Danny and the band will be over there doing their 80s stuff," Paetschow said.

Paetschow says 25 dollars gets you in and there are VIP tickets still available. Paetschow and his crew are ironing out the last details for the party. Setting up lounge sitting and a premium light show.

"There is a new scoreboard here. There’ll be a ton of stuff to do. There will be ladder ball and corn hole games. There’s even more to do then just dance. it’s great for people watching too," Paetschow said.

This is third time the event has been held inside and tomorrow night they’re expecting around 1500 people, Paetschow says he can't wait to bring in 2018 with people from across Mid-Michigan.

"I just hope everybody gets home safe and has a great time tomorrow," Paetschow said.

