Grand Rapids police warn of counterfeit cash being passed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -

Police in Grand Rapids are warning people to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash.

Seven incidents have been reported since Dec. 1 involving fake $50 and $100 bills. Some bills were marked "Motion Picture Use Only." No arrests have been made.

Movie prop money also was passed earlier this year in other parts of the country. A fake $20 bill was used at a business in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Several businesses in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, reported receiving the fake movie cash, while merchants in Mississippi and Kentucky also have unwittingly accepted bogus dough.

Grand Rapids police say each U.S. bill has several security features. Anyone receiving cash should make sure the bills are authentic.

