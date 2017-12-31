Cold start to the New Year

Happy New Year! We welcome you to the start of 2018, going through the first week of the new year there is no relief in sight from this cold weather. Even as temperatures warm up a little through the middle of the week, our highs will still be a good 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Today-- New Year's Day

Hopefully you stayed warm on New Year's Eve, if you went out and celebrated the start of the new year. Today, temperatures will max out near the lower to middle teens. Winds will take a more westerly turn sustained at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. This will knock down air temperatures, so as you head out the door it'll feel much colder for the morning and the afternoon. We also have the chance to have a couple snow flurries fly across Mid-Michigan, mainly North of the Bay. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for your Monday.

Tonight

For the overnight, temperatures will fall in the single digits, but on the positive side. We will be staying above zero degrees. Although, we will still have a noticeable wind, so the wind chill values will feel more like 5 to 10 degrees below zero. Cloud cover for the overnight will remain partly cloudy.

Mid-Week

Temperatures will climb closer to 20 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday, still about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Our next chance for organized snow will move in on Wednesday, but shouldn't amount to much in the way of accumulation. After that, Thursday and Friday temperatures take a nose dive, with afternoon high temperatures only maxing out in the middle single digits.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved