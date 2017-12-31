Multiple burglaries reported in Millington - WNEM TV 5

Multiple burglaries reported in Millington

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
MILLINGTON, MI (WNEM) -

The Millington Police Department said multiple burglaries have been reported in the village.

The police department said a man driving a maroon Ford Taurus has been going around the area claiming he is from Dish Network.

Police are advising residents to be on the lookout for this man.

The Millington Police Department also offers a property watch list service for residents who plan on being away from their home for a short time.

Homeowners can sign up for this service at the Millington Police Department or Village Office.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.