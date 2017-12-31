Multiple burglaries reported in Millington

The Millington Police Department said multiple burglaries have been reported in the village.

The police department said a man driving a maroon Ford Taurus has been going around the area claiming he is from Dish Network.

Police are advising residents to be on the lookout for this man.

The Millington Police Department also offers a property watch list service for residents who plan on being away from their home for a short time.

Homeowners can sign up for this service at the Millington Police Department or Village Office.

