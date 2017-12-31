Leak floods section of Branch County Jail

A Michigan county jail experienced some flooding issues on New Year’s Eve.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, deputies found a leak in the Branch County Jail and patched it up.

However, the Branch County Sheriff’s Office said it will be several days before repairs can begin on the flooded section.

The County Maintenance Director Scott Walls said the jail will need to wait for the water that built up under the jail to recede away.

The sheriff’s office said they are keeping in mind the wellbeing of their inmates.

