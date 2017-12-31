Mobile food banks comes to Flint in January

Flint families can get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for January throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have announced the upcoming schedule for the mobile food pantry stops.

The food pantry will give foods rich in calcium, vitamin C, and iron.

The program is funded through the more than $300 million in state taxpayer funds that have been for the residents of Flint.

Upcoming dates are:

Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 11:30 a.m. – Second Chance Church, 5306 North St.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, at noon – Catholic Charities, 910 Chippewa St.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, at noon – Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

Thursday, Jan. 11, at noon – Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 1417 N. Stevenson St.

Saturday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. – Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.

Saturday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. – Flint First Wesleyan Church, 3825 Davison Road.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. – Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.

Thursday, Jan. 18, at noon – United Methodist Community Center, 4601 Clio Road.

Friday, Jan. 19, at noon – St. Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, at noon – Catholic Charities, 910 Chippewa St.

Wednesday, Jan. 24, at noon – Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King

The schedule is subject to change. Any changes can be found on the Mobile Pantry Distribution page.

For more information, you can visit the food bank’s website.

