Bath Twp Police prepared ‘drunk driver ride to jail playlist’ for NYE

The Bath Township Police Department has prepared a playlist for those who are caught drinking and driving tonight.

During the 20 minute ride to the Clinton County Jail, drunken drivers will listen to the likes of Macarena, Barbie Girl, Gangnam Style, COPS theme song, and more.

However, officers will not play any Shania Twain or Justin Bieber as the police department claims it would be borderline cruel and unusual punishment.

At the end of the humor post on the department's Facebook page, the Bath Township Police Department told New Year’s Eve goers to not drink and drink this evening

