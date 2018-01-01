Ford considers expanding recall over automatic transmissions

A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
Cell phone video shows a dramatic chain-reaction crash involving about 40 vehicles on a snowy southwestern Michigan highway.More >
The Detroit Lions are in the market for a new head coach.More >
Across the country, many Americans are ringing in 2018 with a raise.More >
Police in Hastings, Michigan are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of her home.More >
It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's a bird on a plane.More >
The Millington Police Department said multiple burglaries have been reported in the village.More >
The year 2017 ended with winter weather wreaking havoc on roads.More >
To help you out, we've created a purchase calendar to help you plan your shopping for the year.More >
Investigators are determining if they should widen a recall on Ford vehicles Ford recalled 150,000 vehicles because their automatic transmissions would shift into first gear, causing drivers to lose control.More >
