Ford considers expanding recall over automatic transmissions

Investigators are determining if they should widen a recall on Ford vehicles

Ford recalled 150,000 vehicles because their automatic transmissions would shift into first gear, causing drivers to lose control.

The recall involved F150s, Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators.

Now, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Commission thinks it should have included 1.4 million more of those cars.

The government said it's still getting complaints.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.