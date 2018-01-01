Ford considers expanding recall over automatic transmissions - WNEM TV 5

Ford considers expanding recall over automatic transmissions

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT (WNEM) -

Investigators are determining if they should widen a recall on Ford vehicles

Ford recalled 150,000 vehicles because their automatic transmissions would shift into first gear, causing drivers to lose control.

The recall involved F150s, Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators.

Now, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Commission thinks it should have included 1.4 million more of those cars.

The government said it's still getting complaints.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.