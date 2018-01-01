Elderly woman found dead outside her home - WNEM TV 5

Elderly woman found dead outside her home

Police in Hastings, Michigan are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of her home.

Police officers responded a call before Saturday evening.

Investigators said a relative found the woman outside of her apartment home in the freezing cold weather and called 911.

It wasn't immediately apparent how the woman died.

An autopsy will be performed as early as Tuesday while the department continues its investigation.

