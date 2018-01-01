Dozens involved in New Year's Eve pileup on I-94

A chain-reaction crash resulted in a multi-vehicle pileup along a major west Michigan highway.

The year 2017 ended with winter weather wreaking havoc on roads. Dozens of vehicles ended up in ditches Sunday afternoon after a massive pileup along westbound I-94 between the Lawrence and Mattawan exits.

Drivers said slippery roads and whiteout conditions led to the pileup.

"You couldn't see, you just could not see. You're afraid to stop because someone could hit you. You're afraid to keep going because you don't know what is up there,” driver Alan Rose said.

Michigan State Police said more than two dozen vehicles sustained minor damage from either fender benders or going into a ditch.

The interstate was closed for more than three hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.

