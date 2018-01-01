WATCH: Cell phone video shows chain-reaction pileup

Cell phone video shows a dramatic chain-reaction crash involving about 40 vehicles on a snowy southwestern Michigan highway.

>>WARNING: Video uses graphic language<<

The Friday afternoon pileup on U.S. 31 near Muskegon included several vehicles sliding into each other and others going off the roadway. Muskegon Township Police Chief David Wypa said only three people had minor injuries.

Wypa said he was surprised there were so few injuries from the crashes that started with one vehicle spinning out.

Fresh snowfall snarled traffic in much of Michigan, including semitrailer crashes that temporarily closed U.S. 131 between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for areas in the Upper Peninsula, with up to 15 inches of lake-effect snow.

The weather service says Muskegon had more than 9 inches of fresh snow on Friday.

>>Read more: Dozens involved in New Year's Eve pileup on I-94<<

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press / The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.